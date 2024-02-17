An Imam at the Belgian parliament began reciting a verse from the Quran that explicitly calls on Muslims to kill and take Jews captive, on Tuesday.

The Quran excerpt is verse 26 from the Surah. It translates to, “ And He brought down those from the People of the Book who supported the enemy alliance from their own strongholds, and cast horror into their hearts. You ˹believers˺ killed some, and took others captive.”

Within the Quran, Jews are referred to as the “People of the Book.”

The event at the parliament was not organized by the parliament, but rather at the initiative of Hasan Koyuncu, a member of parliament within the socialist party and vice president of the Francophone Parliament in Brussels, along with the Friends Of Brussels association.

Performance led to condemnations

While in attendance of the event, Secretary of State Nawal Ben Hamou left the scene during the incident. Cover of a Quran (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Israel's ambassador to Belgium, Idit Rosenzweig commented on Twitter that she is “absolutely horrified” over the incident. “He could have chosen anything else. A frightening symbolic message to anyone who knows the Quran, straight from the parliament podium,” she stated.

Absolutely horrified to discover that in Brussels Parliament, an invited Muslim preacher chose to recite parts of Surah "Al-Ahzab", a Surah about a battle between Muslims and Jews.This is a Surah that explicitly (verse 26) calls for the KILLING and TAKING CAPTIVE of Jews! In… pic.twitter.com/2jO7maJQrg — Ambassador Idit Rosenzweig-Abu (@IditAbu) February 16, 2024

She continued, “In Brussels parliament, a city with 18,000 Jews who are already experiencing increased antisemitism and fear.”

The Imam who recited the Surah is named Qari Muhammad Ansar Norani.

Since Israel’s war with Hamas began, between October 7 and December 7, Belgium's anti-discrimination agency, Unia, registered 91 reported incidents related to the conflict, exceeding the 57 recorded for all of 2022. Of the 91 incidents, 66 were antisemitic in nature, and eight were anti-Islamic or anti-Arab.

Belgium’s Jewish community is primarily based in Brussels and Antwerp, and numbers 29,000 individuals, according to the World Jewish Congress.