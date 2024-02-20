Over 1000 antisemitic incidents on college campuses since October 7

The number of antisemitic incidents on college campuses in the United States since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7 passed 1000 on Monday, Adam Lehman, President and Ceo of Hillel International, revealed during a joint session of the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations and the Knesset Committee for Immigration, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs on Tuesday morning.

According to Lehman, the number of antisemitic incidents marked a 700% rise since the parallel period a year earlier. Some 44 of these incidents were physical attacks – more than the past 10 years combined; and 56% of Jewish students they feel unwelcome on college campuses, he added.

In order to combat this, Hillel is lobbying aggressively to ensure that students are safe, and is providing legal aid to students who wish to press charges against aggressors. Hillel is also working to educate college administrators in order to convince them to change policies on campus.

During the committee session, a number of leaders of major US Jewish organizations stressed that the uptick in antisemitic incidents in the wake of Israel's war against Hamas show beyond doubt the connection between antizionism and antisemitism. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators protest as they take part in the ‘Biden: Stop supporting genocide!’ rally in New York City on January 20. (credit: JEENAH MOON/REUTERS)

Committee chairman, MK Oded Forer (Yisrael Beytenu), opened the session by saying that Israel served as an "insurance policy" for US Jewry, but that the relationship was reciprocal – and Jewish Israelis were equally strengthened by diaspora Jewry. Forer also mentioned the contribution and sacrifice of lone soldiers in Israel's war – and said that the masses of Israelis who attend these soldiers' funerals are a testament to the appreciation Israel feels toward Jewish brethren abroad.