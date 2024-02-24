Protests held outside NYC comedy club for 'ask an IDF soldier' event

Protests were held outside New York City's Comedy Cellar on Thursday night over a panel featuring three October 7 War veterans.

The event, co-managed by the Zionist literary magazine Green Golem and hosted by podcaster Coleman Hughes, featured released IDF reservists Jonathan Karten, Corey Feldman, Samuel Fried, and Noy Leyb.

Anti-Israel activist groups such as Within our Lifetimes called supporters to protest the "pro-genocide event." Demonstrators were told to bring flags, keffiyehs, noise makers, and masks to protect against COVID-19 and surveillance in order to say "no to Israel Occupation [sic] Forces in NYC."

"We do not accept the normalization of events featuring people who have murdered nearly 40,000 civilians with at least 13,000 of those being children and babies," said an advertisement for the protest. "Shame on Comedy Cellar."

NOW: Two protestors are arrested outside Comedy Cellar A man showed up with an Israeli flag which resulted in a scuffle pic.twitter.com/RG8gvi5Pyl — katie smith (@probablyreadit) February 23, 2024

The organizers also warned that there may be an escalated police presence.

Arrests were made at protests

Independent journalist Katie Smith reported that two protesters were arrested by the police after they had scuffled with a man who had arrived with an Israeli flag. Smith shared a video of helmeted police armed with batons saying that they formed lines around the venues following the arrests. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators protest in Times Square on the second day of the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, in Manhattan in New York City, U.S., October 8, 2023 (credit: JEENAH MOON/REUTERS)

Leyb, one of the speakers on the panel and a former paratrooper, said that the event wasn't about "preaching to the choir," and that it was open to the public to allow for difficult questions that they weren't used to hearing.

"The harder questions are much more interesting," Leyb told The Jerusalem Post, saying that it allowed for a meaningful dialogue.

The event saw 45 minutes of Hughes questioning the former soldiers, and another 45 minutes of the reservists fielding questions from the crowd. Leyb said that they touched on challenging topics from civilian casualties, accusations of collective punishment, and anti-zionism.

A manager of the venue reportedly showed a video of IDF soldiers allegedly killing civilians over the last few decades, and demanded to know how such actions could be justified.

"It really gave a platform to let people hear different things," said Leyb.