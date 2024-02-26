Jerry Seinfeld heckled by pro-Palestine protesters in New York City

As Jerry Seinfeld left an event at the 92nd Street Y in Manhattan, he was greeted by pro-Palestine protesters chanting, “Genocide supporter! You support genocide!”

Two of the protesters outside the 92Y were arrested Sunday night, according to police, the New York Post reported.

Seinfeld was attending an event featuring former New York Times columnist and founder of The Free Press, Bari Weiss. The annual event was titled “State of World Jewry,” and Bari Weiss made an address to the audience.

Seinfeld smiled at the protesters and rode away in his black SUV, surrounded by NYPD officers, as seen in videos of the event.

Palestinian activists chant ‘Genocide Supporter’ at Jewish-American actor Jerry Seinfeld as he leaves a speaking event where Jewish journalist Barri Weiss was speaking tonight in New York. @probablyreadit pic.twitter.com/3AzfXII2Qi — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) February 26, 2024

As the SUV pulled away, protesters continued to shout, “F*** you, you support genocide!”

Bari Weiss. (credit: Martin Schoeller) The demonstrators were protesting Weiss, a strong supporter of Israel and self-proclaimed Zionist.

Demonstrators have targeted numerous celebrities

Protesters tried to connect Weiss to the death of a Palestinian professor and poet, Refaat Alareer, who was killed in Gaza. Alareer posted on X, formerly Twitter, that if he is killed, “I blame Baris Weiss and her likes.” This post was made in response to Weiss criticizing Alareer for making a joke in another X post about whether or not an Israeli baby was burned alive in an oven “with or without baking soda” during the attack against Israel on October 7.

Seinfeld has been supportive of Israel since October 7 and visited Kibbutz Be’eri in Israel in December to witness the atrocities that occurred there.

Pro-Palestinian protests have become a regular occurrence on the streets of New York, and Seinfeld is not the first celebrity to be berated on the city’s streets. Alec Baldwin had previously been confronted by pro-Palestine protesters in December.