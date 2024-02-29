Toronto city workers tear down baby hostage Kfir Bibas poster in park

After municipal workers were filmed tearing down awareness posters for baby hostage Kfir Bibas in Toronto’s Cedarvale Park on Tuesday, the city assured that it would take greater care with such matters.

Writer Semyon Dozhik saw the city workers removing hostage posters from utility poles in the park, and began to film and demand why they were taking the posters down. The municipal workers told Dozhik not to film them.

“We were asked to,” said a city worker. “By our supervisor.”

Dozhik attempted to explain that the posters were of people who were kidnapped. Billboard in New York's Times Square showing 11-month-old Kfir Bibas as part of a new Israeli gov't campaign to raise awareness of the hostages still held by Hamas (credit: NIR ARIELI)

“It doesn’t matter what the sign says if it says for guitar lessons we have to take it down too,” said the city employee, who went on to add that anything on the utility poles had to be removed regardless of subject matter.

City of Toronto Spokesperson Russell Baker said that “City of Toronto staff are tasked with keeping our parks tidy, which includes bathroom upkeep, mowing parks and ensuring these shared spaces are clean.”

“In this case, we recognize that the interaction should have been dealt with more care,” said Baker. “We are committed to improving the way City staff interact with the public through meaningful engagement.”

Former Canadian ambassador to Israel Vivian Bercovici asserted on social media that the policy of removal of Israeli hostages in a “very Jewish neighborhood” was antisemitism sanctioned by Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow.

“She would not dare to do something so stupid and insensitive to any other identifiable religious or ethnic group in Toronto,” Bercovici wrote on X on Wednesday.

The city of Toronto has patrols enforcing bylaws for postering on public property. A community poster “identifying missing persons, pets or items, or promoting citizen participation in religious, civic, charitable, or non-profit activities such as advertising festivals, community events, local artistic and cultural events, local community services, and political ideas” may be placed on utility poles, according to Toronto Municipal Code Chapter 693, Signs.

There are further limitations to these community posters, such as size, material, placement, and requirement for contact information.

The Toronto municipality has yet to respond to The Jerusalem Post's request for clarification on whether the missing persons posters of Israeli hostages violated the postering bylaws or not.