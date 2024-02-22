Toronto graffiti curses Zionists, calls for 'political assassinations and 'murder'

Amid increasing concern among Jewish groups about antisemitism in Toronto, graffiti calling for murder and assassinations was found on Dundas Street next to curses of Zionists, according to Member of Parliament Kevin Vuong.

"Bring back political assassinations" and "murder politicians" was scrawled in red paint alongside "f**k Zionists" and "kill all genociders."

Zionist is coded word for Jew. Genocider is coded word for Zionist. Getting it yet? pic.twitter.com/3rEngWGN7l — Ariella (tortured poet version) (@ariellakimmel) February 20, 2024

Vice-President of Strategic Communications and Development for Winston Wilmont Ariella Kimmel shared images of the vandalism on Tuesday, saying that "Zionist is a coded word for Jew. Genocider is a coded word for Zionist."

Calling on Toronto police

Vuong said in response to Kimmel that he had contacted the Toronto municipality about the graffiti and that it had been removed on Wednesday.

The graffiti was "threatening and blatantly antisemitic," said Vuong, and the call for violence led him to report it to the Toronto Police as a hate-motivated crime. He added that if any Torontonians saw any hateful graffiti, they could also report it to the police. A police officer guards the front gate to Rideau Hall, and the grounds where Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lives in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. July 2, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/PATRICK DOYLE)

"Together, let’s ensure hate has no place in our city," said Vuong.

B'nai Brith Canada said on Thursday that the graffiti was aimed at the Jewish community and those who support Israel.

"As the city continues to face an unprecedented increase in antisemitic incidents, we are now witnessing even more aggressive threats," said B'nai Brith Canada.