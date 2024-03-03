Terrorist Leila Khaled promoted at Toronto women's day march

Terrorist Leila Khaled was featured on signs along with other terrorist images at Toronto's International Women's Day march on Saturday.

"Palestinian women are heroes," read a sign emblazoned with Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terrorist Khaled's face. The PFLP is listed by the Canadian government as a terrorist entity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaheera Soomar (@zaheera.soomar)

The airplane hijacker was also featured in an online promotional advertisement bearing the names of the organizations Women 4 Palestine, Roads to Liberation, Canadians For Palestine, and Palesign. Khaled's sign was part of a series of pink signs that matched the online advertisement and featured famous Palestinian women.

The sign can be seen in the videos posted on social media by the organizers and individual activists.

Activist Zaheera Soomar posted a video on Sunday in which marchers chanted, "Resistance is justified when people are occupied." Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada January 29, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE)

"Celebrating the resilient and warrior women of Palestine," wrote Soomar on Instagram.

In other videos and pictures posted by organizers, a banner reading "Palestinian women are the mothers of resistance," with three red triangles. Red triangles were originally used in Hamas propaganda videos to denote when Israeli vehicles or personnel were being targeted.

Ahed Tamimi supported the protest

Activist Ahed Tamimi was also shown on a sign. In November Tamimi was arrested for writing on instagram "We are waiting for you in all the West Bank cities from Hebron to Jenin -- we will slaughter you and you will say that what Hitler did to you was a joke."

Other signs featured Palestinian journalists like Hind Khoudary or the deceased Shireen Abu Akleh. Palestinian politician Hanan Ashrawi was displayed on another sign.

One side called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "genocide Justin."

On Saturday evening, Pro-Palestinian protesters said that they clashed with police outside the Art Gallery of Ontario, where Trudeau was set to meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Reuters reported that the event was canceled because of the gathering.