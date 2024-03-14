Anti-Zionist arrested during protest of IDF soldiers at Florida International University

Anti-Israel activists staged protests outside an event featuring IDF soldiers at Florida International University last Friday, leading to the arrest of a student.

Students for Justice in Palestine FIU said that one of its activists had been arrested by the FIU police department and charged with battery. FIU police crime logs list an arrest of a student last Friday for assault and battery.

Protesters stood outside the event, chanting "Free Palestine" and calling for the expulsion of two former IDF soldiers from the campus.

"Although FIU has continued to allow soldiers of a genocidal and occupational state on our campus, their presence will never be tolerated by the student body," said SJPFIU.

Jewish and Israeli student groups respond

Students Supporting Israel, one of the co-organizers, said that the protesters were a "Hamas-loving terrorist crowd," and their targeting of a Shabbat dinner with IDF soldiers was another example of how antizionism was antisemitism. People attend a rally calling for a cease fire in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Tampa, Florida, U.S., October 21, 2023. (credit: OCTAVIO JONES/REUTERS)

The event hosted by Hillel FIU, StandWithUS, and SSI FIU featured firsthand accounts by Netta Zeevi and Neta Fanta about their experiences during the October 7 massacre. On Monday, Hillel FIU said it was a "wonderful and empowering Shabbat."