California driver arrested for hitting passenger thought Jewish or Israeli

A California rideshare app driver was arrested and indicted for punching a passenger and refusing him service because he was Jewish or Israeli, the US Justice Department said on Wednesday.

Csaba John Csukás, 39, was hired by the victim in October to drive him from the San Francisco International Airport to the victim's home.

The indictment alleged that when Csukás met the victim at the predetermined pickup location, the driver asked the passenger if he was Jewish or Israeli. After stating that he would not transport a Jewish or Israeli person, Csukás allegedly punched the victim in the face.

Csukás made his initial appearance in court on Wednesday and faced a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 for "causing bodily injury because of the actual or perceived religion or national origin of a person in circumstances affecting interstate commerce."

Court's comments on the incident

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “No one in this country should live in fear because of how they worship or where they come from. The Justice Department will aggressively prosecute those who perpetrate hate-fueled violence motivated by antisemitism or by bias of any kind.”

“When taking public transportation – whether a taxi, bus, or rideshare – customers should be able to ride without being profiled, or worse yet attacked, because of their nationality or religion by drivers,” said California Northern District US Attorney Ismail Ramsey. “We will prosecute any ride-share driver who assaults a passenger in such hate-fueled violence.”