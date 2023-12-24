Israel under attack: Moderate, mild injuries? Shock? What the terms mean

As the name implies, someone who is mortally wounded is in immediate, life-threatening danger requiring emergent resuscitative efforts in order to survive either in the trauma bay in the emergency department, the operating theater or in the intensive-care unit.

West said an example is someone who has multiple injuries, including a severe penetrating head trauma, who arrives at the emergency department unresponsive, without a blood pressure and unable to breathe on his own accord. In such a situation, the patient must be immediately intubated and his blood pressure and intracranial pressure (pressure inside the skull) urgently controlled just to enable him to make it to surgery in order to have any chance of surviving.

He may require the removal of shrapnel or drainage of bleeding from the brain.

These patients often do not survive to surgery let alone survive the surgery itself.