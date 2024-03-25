Tunisia radicalization prompted Zurich teen to attack on Jew, police say

At a presentation of Zurich’s crime statistics, security director Mario Fehr provided an update on the ongoing investigation into a teenager’s radicalization, which led to an antisemitic attack in Zurich, Switzerland, earlier this month.

According to Swiss media on Monday, Fehr pointed out a significant connection to Tunisia, where the young perpetrator lived from 2017 to 2021, alongside the influence of time spent on internet forums known for promoting radicalization.

The attack, described by Fehr as a terrorist act, occurred on March 2, when a 15-year-old Swiss national with a Tunisian immigrant background assaulted a 50-year-old Jewish man with a knife, seriously injuring him.

The attacker had previously declared his allegiance to the Islamic State in a video. This incident prompted a diverse gathering of Jews, Muslims, and individuals of other faiths at Lindenhof Square in Zurich on March 10 to demonstrate solidarity with the victim.

The case has stirred significant debate, particularly regarding Switzerland’s response to such acts of violence and radicalization. Fehr has called for tightening juvenile criminal law and suggested that revoking citizenship could be a justified response in certain cases. He stressed the importance of not always holding society responsible for individuals’ actions, especially when those actions have international links or implications.

The Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities said earlier this month that the Jewish community’s security arrangements were being reviewed after the attack. Synagogue in Zurich (credit: Ikiwans/Wikimedia Commons)

The attack took place shortly after Shabbat ended on Saturday evening, according to the Zurich canton police.

City Councilor Jehuda Spielman, who knows the victim, told The Jerusalem Post a few weeks ago that bystanders rushed in to restrain the attacker and that “without a doubt, they saved his life.”

“We were really lucky that people fought back,” said Spielman, who said that he doubted the victim would have survived from the multiple stab wounds. He praised the citizens of Zurich who intervened.

The attacker yelled antisemitic slogans during the stabbing

Spielman said that the attacker was shouting antisemitic slogans while he was stabbing and as he was pinned down. In addition to acting cavalier about the incident, Spielman said the assailant had alluded to jihadist concepts, such as acting on behalf of “al-Aqsa.”

Jewish organizations said that the assailant yelled “death to the Jews” during the attack. Police are calling on witnesses to come forward. Police had come to the scene after initial reports that there was an argument between several people.

The police said that they have opened an investigation and have included the possibility that the incident was an antisemitic crime.