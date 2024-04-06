Great Ormond Street Hospital faces backlash over antisemitism training decision

The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) NGO posted on the social media platform X on Friday that their trust in the Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) has eroded after the hospital declined their training on the antisemitism program.

In their post, CAA explained that while “discussing the provision of our training … told us that there were objections from their staff Muslim Network.” The CAA then tried to reach out to “address any concerns,” however, they claimed to receive no response other than the hospital having “reservations about [their] content.”

The CAA then said that they train “other NHS institutions , as well as police forces, regulators and many others.” They then claim that none of those who use their services have raised any issues with their content.

At the end of their post, the CAA says that it has “submitted a request under the Freedom of Information Act 2000 to better understand what the Hospital’s decision-making process has been,” with a mentioned interest in the Muslim Network’s part in the decision.

The hospital’s response to allegations made regarding their decision

Suffering backlash on social media, GOSH released a statement on the social media platform X on Friday, saying that they “do not tolerate discrimination of any kind.” They continue to say that they aim to be “a welcoming, inclusive and safe place for all,” they then mention their multi-faith chaplaincy which promotes diversity and inclusion. University College Hospital, cruciform building (used for teaching). (credit: C. FORD / CC 1.0)

When addressing the allegations, GOSH stated that “it is incorrect to allege that any one community [was] responsible for the decision to not use CAA to deliver training.” They then repeated their response to CAA saying that by their content, they are not the correct organization for the hospital’s antisemitism training.

Their statement ends with GOSH saying that they “are in discussion with other providers” saying that the training’s subject is important and that they will “consult with our staff throughout.”