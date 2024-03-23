Pro-Palestinian nurses eject Jewish boy from hospital bed, UK trust to probe - report

Nurses wearing pro-Palestinian stickers allegedly ejected a visibly 9-year-old Jewish boy from his bed, while he was receiving treatment for his rare blood disease.

By DANIELLE GREYMAN-KENNARD
Updated: MARCH 23, 2024 09:55
NHS Blood and Transplant embroidery seen on the uniform of a member of staff, following the announcement of the re-balloting voted in the long-running dispute over pay and staffing, in London, Britain, February 18, 2023. (photo credit: MAY JAMES/REUTERS)
NHS Blood and Transplant embroidery seen on the uniform of a member of staff, following the announcement of the re-balloting voted in the long-running dispute over pay and staffing, in London, Britain, February 18, 2023.
(photo credit: MAY JAMES/REUTERS)

A British National Health Service (NHS) Trust is investigating allegations that nurses, while brandishing pro-Palestinian stickers on their uniform, forcibly ejected a nine-year-old Jewish boy with a blood disease from his bed, according to multiple media reports from Friday.

The boy, who was being treated at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, was allegedly “kicked out of his bay,” according to the boy’s Israeli-British uncle, Elliott Smus.

The nine-year-old was identifiably Jewish as he reportedly wore a kippah and tzitzit, traditional Jewish clothing. He regularly attends hospital appointments as his rare auto-immune blood disorder requires him to receive blood transfusions every two months, according to Jewish News.

When the boy attended the hospital without wearing clothing that identified him as Jewish, the family alleged he received “quick care,” according to the Daily Mail.

After being kicked from the bay, the boy was reportedly forced to “lie on the floor with a canula in.”

An NHS Blood and Transplant sign is seen at the Blood Donor Center, following the announcement of the re-balloting voted in the long-running dispute over pay and staffing, in London, Britain, February 18, 2023. (credit: MAY JAMES/REUTERS)
An NHS Blood and Transplant sign is seen at the Blood Donor Center, following the announcement of the re-balloting voted in the long-running dispute over pay and staffing, in London, Britain, February 18, 2023. (credit: MAY JAMES/REUTERS)

“As a religious Jewish family, my nephew wears his black Kippa (yamulka, religious hat, whatever you want to call it) and his tzitzit proudly,” Smus said on LinkedIn. “Not today. Why you ask? The nurses (NHS employees) are all walking around wearing ‘Free Palestine’ pins and he was scared. Beyond that, the last few times he went in he was denied correct medical care by the same couple of nurses every time.

“The damage is done and my proudly Jewish nephew (and his parents) is scared to not get treatment if he wears his Kippa and tzitzit. Coincidentally, today when not visibly Jewish, he received quick care. Also worth noting, prior to the conflict he received excellent care. Is this the world we will live in? Is it 1940 again? It is terrifying to be a Jew in the world again.”

Responses to the incident

The Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester announced on X on Thursday that they had written to the chief executive officers of Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital and Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust to “voice our grave concern and demand action is taken immediately. We have further asked for clarification regarding the Trust’s policy of staff wearing political statements on their uniforms and are very concerned about Jewish patients feeling intimidated whilst accessing care.”

In a statement, Manchester University Hospital Foundation Trust said: “We are aware of images and very serious claims which are circulating on social media.

“We are rapidly investigating these to establish the situation and are discussing them with the family involved. Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital is committed to providing high-quality care to all of our patients.”



Related Tags
United Kingdom
antisemitism
England
NHS
Healthcare System