Pro-Palestinian nurses eject Jewish boy from hospital bed, UK trust to probe - report

A British National Health Service (NHS) Trust is investigating allegations that nurses, while brandishing pro-Palestinian stickers on their uniform, forcibly ejected a nine-year-old Jewish boy with a blood disease from his bed, according to multiple media reports from Friday.

The boy, who was being treated at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, was allegedly “kicked out of his bay,” according to the boy’s Israeli-British uncle, Elliott Smus.

The family has made a formal complaint through the Jewish Rep Council in Manchester who have asked for this to be investigated as a matter of extreme urgency.

The nine-year-old was identifiably Jewish as he reportedly wore a kippah and tzitzit, traditional Jewish clothing. He regularly attends hospital appointments as his rare auto-immune blood disorder requires him to receive blood transfusions every two months, according to Jewish News.

When the boy attended the hospital without wearing clothing that identified him as Jewish, the family alleged he received “quick care,” according to the Daily Mail.

“As a religious Jewish family, my nephew wears his black Kippa (yamulka, religious hat, whatever you want to call it) and his tzitzit proudly,” Smus said on LinkedIn. “Not today. Why you ask? The nurses (NHS employees) are all walking around wearing ‘Free Palestine’ pins and he was scared. Beyond that, the last few times he went in he was denied correct medical care by the same couple of nurses every time.

“The damage is done and my proudly Jewish nephew (and his parents) is scared to not get treatment if he wears his Kippa and tzitzit. Coincidentally, today when not visibly Jewish, he received quick care. Also worth noting, prior to the conflict he received excellent care. Is this the world we will live in? Is it 1940 again? It is terrifying to be a Jew in the world again.”

Responses to the incident

The Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester announced on X on Thursday that they had written to the chief executive officers of Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital and Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust to “voice our grave concern and demand action is taken immediately. We have further asked for clarification regarding the Trust’s policy of staff wearing political statements on their uniforms and are very concerned about Jewish patients feeling intimidated whilst accessing care.”

Following a very serious allegation of mistreatment of a Jewish patient at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital by nurses wearing "Free Palestine" badges we have today written to the CEO's of Royal Manchester Children's Hospital and Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust to voice our grave concern

In a statement, Manchester University Hospital Foundation Trust said: “We are aware of images and very serious claims which are circulating on social media.

“We are rapidly investigating these to establish the situation and are discussing them with the family involved. Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital is committed to providing high-quality care to all of our patients.”