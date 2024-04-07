Michigan University Hillel sees antisemitic vandalism twice over two days

Two items of antisemitic vandalism equating a Star of David to a Nazi swastika were found outside the University of Michigan Hillel last week, the Jewish campus organization said in a statement on Wednesday.

Graffiti comparing the Jewish symbol to the Nazi icon was reportedly found on a bench outside the Hillel building on Tuesday. Hillal also said a flier with a similar message was found on a telephone pole next to the building.

Both incidents were reported to the police and the university. Hillel said that the security camera was being reviewed, and an investigation had been launched.

Campus Hillel responds

"These actions are a symptom of the campus climate, one in which anti-Israel and antisemitic threats and disruptions are increasing. Our Hillel community is strong, and we will not be afraid as we continue to celebrate Jewish life and create meaningful engagement with Israel," said the Hillel. TWO INSTRUCTORS from the University of Michigan denied recommendation letters for a study abroad program because the students’ preferred destination was Israel (credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK)

"Now more than ever, the administration must make clear that antisemitism will not be tolerated at the University of Michigan."

The university did not immediately respond to Jerusalem Post requests for comment.