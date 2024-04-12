Organization of American States Secretary-General honored for work countering antisemitism

Organization of American States (OAS) Secretary-General Luis Almagro was honored on Thursday night in Washington, DC, for his work countering antisemitism.

The event, which was held at a symposium, was organized by the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) and B’nai B’rith International. More than 100 diplomats, organizational officials, and community leaders attended the event.

“Antisemitism is the oldest, most coordinated form of racism,” said Almagro, who was presented with the Combat Antisemitism Movement Global Leadership Award by the organization's Board of Governors Member Robert Singer. Almagro continued by saying that “antisemitism is present in the Americas, and we have suffered from its attacks. Autocratic regimes [such as Hamas and Hezbollah] have close ties with Iran and its proxies.”

As part of his efforts to counter antisemitism, Almagro highlighted the adoption of the IHRA working definition of antisemitism and designated Hamas and Hezbollah as terrorist organizations in the eyes of the OAS. Those praising Almagro for his efforts include US Congresswoman Maria Salazar (R-FL.)

Salazar also noted the concern of the recent wave of antisemitism in South America, stating that "After the horrific attacks on Israel on October 7, there has been an explosion of antisemitism in Latin America - specifically in three countries, Colombia, Honduras, and Chile, who have recalled their ambassadors from Israel after Israel began defending itself.” She went on to affirm that, “We will confront the scourge of hate against the Jewish people that we unfortunately are currently experiencing now in our hemisphere.”

Addressing antisemitism

Another to take part in the symposium was the US State Department representative, Deputy Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Aaron Keyak, who, in his speech, mentioned the 30th anniversary of the antisemitic AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires, which claimed the lives of 85 people. From left to right, Aaron Keyak, JFNA's William Daroff and Steve Rabinowitz at the soft launch of Bluelight Strategies (credit: Courtesy)

Keyak then said, “The same hatred that fueled that tragedy … leads to violence today … Malicious actors including Iran and its proxies continue to weaponize antisemitism to advance their aims.”

Following the award presentation, Executive Director for World Jewish Congress-United States and North America Betty Ehrenberg and Latin America Director for B’nai Brith International Eduardo Kohn presented on Jewish history of Latin America and the contemporary state of affairs for Jewish communities there.

During their presentation, Kohn thanked Almagro for “condemning Hamas after October 7 and meeting with family members of Israeli hostages.” Kohn further argued that “supporting Hamas is endorsing despotism.”

Shay Salamon, CAM Director of Hispanic Affairs, noted that many ignore the danger of Iran’s influence – calling it “tentacles that Iran has extended” – in Latin America.

Another to congratulate Almagro was B’nai B’rith International CEO Daniel Mariaschin, who said that he “deeply values” Almagro’s “determination to speak out … he witnessed antisemitism.”

Mariaschin followed the praise with an attack on “societies which allow antisemitism to flourish,” saying that they “ultimately end up corroding their democracy.” Mariaschin further added that “the plague of antisemitism must be fought” by everyone who wants “to live in a healthy, democratic, and inclusive society.”

Representing the OAS, Stuart Savage said at the symposium that “no one could have imagined the brutality of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel,” adding his dismay at the “sharp rise of antisemitism that followed across the globe.”