The World Jewish Congress, in collaboration with Lawyers for Israel and Stand with Humanity, is kicking off the International Lawyers' Solidarity Mission to Israel, which is taking place this week.

This event convened 30 leading legal professionals from diverse jurisdictions worldwide, including partners, managing directors, prospective judges, and in-house counsel at prominent technology corporations.

Participation in this mission includes lawyers from several prominent global firms, such as:

White & Case

Gibson Dunn

Greenberg Traurig

McDermott, Will & Emery

WilmerHale

"This mission signifies a pivotal moment in international legal solidarity," said Idan Nishlis, CEO of Nishlis Legal Marketing and co-founder at Lawyers for Israel. "Our presence is a testament to our commitment of providing lawyers around the world with factual based content in a legal prism.

Ensuring justice prevails

By actively engaging with the Israeli and international legal community and addressing both the immediate legal and pressing humanitarian issues, our mission is laser-focused on ensuring justice prevails for all those affected by the current situation in Israel." The the International Lawyers' Solidarity Mission to Israel visiting Kfar Aza. (credit: SHAHAR AZRAN)

"Our mission sends a resounding and unequivocal message: we are here, unyielding and vigilant, in unwavering support of Israel's rights and security," stated Sara Friedman, Chief Marketing Officer at the World Jewish Congress. "In these challenging times, our commitment knows no bounds, and our determination to stand with Israel is unwavering. We understand the gravity of the situation and the imperative to safeguard the rights and security of the Israeli people. We are here to make it abundantly clear that Israel does not stand alone; we stand shoulder to shoulder with our Israeli brethren, and together, we will confront the challenges that lie ahead, ensuring a safer and more secure future for Israel."

The agenda includes a series of events and engagements designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of the Israeli legal landscape and the humanitarian aspects of the ongoing situation. Advertisement

These include meetings with former Minister of Justice Ayelet Shaked, Former Head of the International Law Branch of the IDF Legal Division, and a partner with Herzog, Fox & Neeman Colonel (Res.) Daniel Reisner, a session with the legal department of the Hostage & Missing Families Forum, a tour of Kibbutz Kfar Aza, and a range of other experiences.