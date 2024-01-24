Hasbara activist Yoseph Haddad's new ambassadorial position

One of the rare positives amidst the brutal war with Hamas is social media activist Yoseph Haddad. He's arguably the most effective communicator Israel has online, nationally, and globally. Alongside many others, he tirelessly has been working to uphold the excellent reputation of the State of Israel.

Haddad, a prominent figure in Israeli advocacy since the Hamas massacre, continued his efforts without taking a break. He's poised to become an ambassador and the face of the significant Make a Wish Foundation, an organization dedicated to granting wishes for children with life-threatening illnesses. The foundation's ambassadorial team also includes celebrities such as singer Noa Kirel and stand-up comedian Shahar Hasson, who have joined the ranks of those who make dreams come true.

Haddad is the CEO of the "Together - Vouch for each other" association. His commitment during the war earned him the distinction of a Home Front Hero. He was also honored with the "Light of Israel" award in 2021 by the Foreign Affairs Ministry and received the Begin Prize in 2022.

Fulfilling children's wishes

Make-A-Wish Foundation has been featured in various forms of popular culture, including TV shows and movies, where its role in fulfilling the wishes of children with life-threatening conditions is depicted. For example, in the 1997 TV movie "A Child's Wish," a girl wishes to meet President Bill Clinton; in the 2008 film "New York, I Love You," a boy fulfills a girl's wish to attend prom.

The foundation has also been parodied and referenced in several shows and sketches, such as in "South Park," "Family Guy," and on the satirical news site The Onion, which once jokingly claimed Make-A-Wish went bankrupt due to a child's wish for infinite wishes.

Haddad, an Arab-Israeli journalist and pro-Israel advocate, is known for his social activism within the Arab-Israeli community. His early life in Haifa and service in the IDF, where he was severely injured in the 2006 Lebanon War, shaped his advocacy work. Haddad's career involves global lecturing, including against BDS and antisemitism, and he strives to integrate Arab-Israelis into broader Israeli society, using his role to bridge gaps and foster understanding despite facing criticism from some Palestinian and pro-Palestinian activists.

