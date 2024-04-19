UK police threaten to arrest Jew as presence angers anti-Israel march

Campaign Against Antisemitism CEO Gideon Falter was threatened with arrest by the UK Metropolitan Police because his presence as a visible Jew could antagonize an anti-Israel march in London last Saturday, CAA revealed in a Thursday video in which they argued that the weekly protests made Jews unsafe in London.

Falter said that he and others were on a walk after attending synagogue when he was stopped by officers on Aldwych Street and told that he could not go any further because of a pro-Palestinian march.

The Jewish man was wearing a kippah and carrying a prayer shawl bag emblazoned with a Star of David. He said he and the group had no placards, signs, or any intention to be part of a protest.

"You are quite openly Jewish; this is a pro-Palestinian march. I'm not accusing you of anything, but I'm worried about the reaction to your presence," said a police sergeant.

When Falter told the sergeant that he simply wanted to cross to the other side of the street, the officer said that he would escort him when the crowd was gone.

"I don't want anybody antagonizing anybody," said the sergeant.

Police officer threats

Another officer threatened that he could be escorted away, but if he chose to remain at the protest site "because you are causing a breach of peace with all these other people, you will be arrested."

"Your presence here is antagonizing a large group of people that we can't deal with all of them if they attack you," said the officer.

Some of the protesters verbally accosted Falter. One man in a keffiyeh chanted at him, "Scum!" and another person told him, "You're a Nazi."

"I'm watching your movement," said another man. "The police won't help you in this scenario because you won't have broken any law."

Falter contended in the video that despite assurances of the Met that it is safe for Jews in London despite all the protests, "that's not true in practice." He also explained to an officer the frustration of march route changes every week and having to cross paths with such large, intimidating groups.

"It's not safe for Jews to be walking in the presence of these protests," said Falter. "Now the police have to keep Jews away."

Falter said that many of the officers were sympathetic to the situation that the Jews of Britain had found themselves in, and he likewise returned the sentiment.

"I'm just trying to make sure that you're safe and that no one attacks you or your group," said a third Met officer.

Falter said that he had not made a video to target individual Met officers, who had their faces blurred out but wanted to highlight how the London protests were unsafe for British Jews.

"I might disagree with some of their decisions, but these people, these officers, are being put in impossible positions week in, week out, they're being asked to police huge protests with very few officers where there's all sort of criminality in display from racism to glorification of terrorism and even violence," said Falter, adding that some officers had been subject to that violence.

Falter said that while Met commissioner Sir Mark Rowley promised to enforce the law, many police policies are made up on the spot by officers trying to adapt to challenging situations.

He called on Rowley and the Met to use their existing powers under the 1986 Public Order Act to curtail or ban the marches. He added that if Rowley refused to act, London Mayor Sadiq Khan or Home Secretary James Cleverly should take action.

"Just over six months ago, there would have been nothing controversial about Jews walking around London on a Saturday," said Falter.

"It has been six months now where every single weekend we have to witness the streets of London awash with people, many of whom seem to have no problem at all declaring their full-throated support for Hamas, waving around antisemitic placards, calling for Jihad, showing swastikas, waving antisemitic flags -- It's enough!"

The Met responded to the CAA video on Friday, saying that they recognized the worry that it caused and would review the circumstances.

"We have always said that we recognize the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues to be an issue of concern for many Londoners, and this includes the regular protests and marches in central London," said the Met. "Everyone has the right to travel throughout the capital in safety."

Falter called on all concerned citizens to walk with the Jewish community and wear Jewish skullcaps on April 27. The Met said that it was willing to meet and discuss anyone planning a protest ahead of the next Saturday.

Every Saturday, the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign and other organizations led large marches through London.

On April 13, they claimed to have amassed 80,000 demonstrators. On April 27, they planned to meet at Parliament Square and march to Hyde Park.