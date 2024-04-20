Anti-Israel NGOs threaten to 'seize' campuses across USA to 'force' BDS

Several national anti-Israel groups have threatened to "seize" universities across the United States to force them to adopt Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions policies on Saturday, raising the specter that encampments and protests like those seen at Columbia University could be replicated across the continent.

"The supposed power of our administrators is nothing compared to the strength of the united students, staff, and faculty committed to realizing justice and upholding Palestinian liberation on campus," National Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) wrote on social media.

"In the footsteps of our comrades at Rutgers-New Brunswick SJP, Tufts SJP, and Columbia SJP, we will seize our universities and force the administration to divest, for the people of Gaza! Join the Popular University, take back our institutions!"

Student groups call for action

SJP and the Palestinian Youth Movement published a similar call to action on Friday, telling chapters across the US to be prepared for internal communications for further action. The graphics showed tents with the banner "liberated zone," as appeared in the occupation of campus grounds at Columbia. The graphic was titled "from Columbia to our universities."

At the same time as SJP made the Saturday call to action, other national pro-Palestinian and left-wing activist groups endorsed the call to action.

Within Our Lifetime, responsible for many of the major protests that have caused major disruptions in New York City, made an identical statement as US Campaign for Palestinian Rights in which they said they were "committed to supporting and aiding them in their actions and demonstrations."

Democratic Socialists of America and Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, allegedly associated with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine terrorist group, joined with graphics that stated "we are all SJP."