Ilhan Omar: Jewish students should be safe 'whether they are pro-genocide or anti-genocide'

In a recent statement that has ignited controversy, US Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota is facing a new slew of allegations of antisemitism following remarks about Jewish students while visiting Columbia University on Friday.

In response to a question regarding how the protests at Columbia University would influence antisemitism on campus, Omar referred to Jewish students as "pro-genocide or anti-genocide."

I had to listen twice to make sure I heard this right because it’s utterly repulsive. @IlhanMN casually calls Jewish students “pro-genocide or anti-genocide.”That’s another way of saying “the unacceptable Jews or the acceptable Jews”pic.twitter.com/4ZCtYAx3MJ — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) April 27, 2024

"I actually met a lot of Jewish students that are in the encampment," Omar began. "And I think it is really unfortunate that people don't care about the fact that all Jewish kids should be kept safe and that we should not have to tolerate antisemitism or bigotry for all Jewish students, whether they're pro-genocide or anti-genocide."

Omar's statement referred to the Jewish students' positions on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Individuals across the political spectrum quickly denounced the congresswoman's remarks, with many labeling them as divisive and harmful. On X, formerly known as Twitter, many have claimed that Omar's language perpetuates harmful stereotypes and exacerbates tensions that are already extremely high at Columbia University. U.S. Democratic House Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) visits the student protest encampment as protests continue at Columbia University, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in New York City, U.S., April 25, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/CAITLIN OCHS)

In response to the outcry, Omar's office has not issued an official statement addressing the specific comments. However, the congresswoman has previously been embroiled in controversies related to her statements on Israel and antisemitism.

Ilhan Omar is part of "The Squad," who are notoriously known for their inflammatory statements regarding Israel that have frequently been denounced as antisemitic. Previously, her daughter was arrested at the anti-Israel protests at Columbia University.

New York Democratic Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman, members of "The Squad," were spotted interacting with individuals opposed to Israel at Columbia University on Friday. Their visit coincided with expressions of support for those involved in the encampment erected in protest of the Israeli military's actions in Gaza.