Canadian anti-Israel activist charged for assault during Ottawa protest

An Ottawa anti-Israel activist was arrested and charged with assault and hate-motivated harassment during an April 15 protest in the Canadian capital, local law enforcement announced on Saturday.

Deana Sherif, 47, is alleged to have assaulted a person with a "handheld sound amplifier" after the victim had walked near an anti-Israel demonstration and argued with her. Sherif used the device at a different location later in the day against another victim.

Sherif allegedly verbally abused both victims, shouting "hateful messages" at her target at the later event.

An attendee applauds during a pro-Israel rally at the Soloway Jewish Community Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada October 9, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE)

A litany of charges

In addition to charges for intimidation by disorderly following, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, and two charges for assault with a weapon and hate-motivated harassment by threatening conduct, Sherif allegedly assaulted a police officer to prevent them from arrest.

"While police were attempting to effect a lawful arrest, the individual inserted herself into the situation, and in doing so, physically assaulted one of the officers," said The Ottawa Police Service Hate and Bias Crime Unit and Central Criminal Investigation Section.

Journalist Chris Dacey, who shared on X on Saturday that he has documented Sherif acting violently at such protests, said, "It's well past time she faces consequences for her actions."

April 15 was a day of mass protests across the world, with multiple organizations seeking to inflict economic blockades on vital arteries in Western nations to push them to enact anti-Israel policies.