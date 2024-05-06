Holocaust cattle car exhibit stops in Washington amid growing antisemitism, unrest

A Holocaust-era replica cattle car will be on display at the National Mall in Washington DC on May 6 until May 9, where visitors will be able to engage with a learning experience about the Holocaust and antisemitism.

Elected and appointed officials are expected to be among the thousands of anticipated visitors attending the exhibit.

Organized by the nonprofit Hate Ends Now, the traveling exhibit included a 20 minute immersive presentation alongside a rare collection of original Holocaust artifacts. The cattle car is an exact replica of a World War II era cattle car used to transport Jews and other targeted groups to concentration and death camps by Nazi forces.

The exhibit at the mall will coincide with Holocaust Remembrance Day on May 6, which also marks the anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.

"Placing the Hate Ends Now cattle car in the capital of the free world during a time of alarming increase in antisemitism globally sends a powerful message, reminding us of what happens when hate is allowed to go unchecked," said Todd Cohn, CEO of Hate Ends Now. “People of all ages have a visceral reaction when they step foot in the Cattle Car and when it seemingly comes to life with the voices, pictures, and stories of this dark era.” Nazi cattle car (credit: JACK COHEN)

What is in the exhibit?

Trained docents greet visitors outside of the cattle car, where they educate the public with the exhibit and provide critical context and frame the presentation.

Accompanying the exhibit are 25 original artifacts from the Holocaust; which have rarely been permitted outside of museum walls. The public then sees and hears firsthand accounts from Holocaust survivors.

“Amid sharp increases in antisemitism across the country, the need to bring the cattle car to more people is greater than ever before,” added Cohn. “Particularly for people who do not connect as much with a textbook or museum, or don’t otherwise have access to educational opportunities like this. It is the perfect learning experience.”

The National Mall cattle car exhibit is sponsored by the Biden-Harris administration through the US Department of Agriculture, in partnership with the Federal Inter-Agency Holocaust Remembrance Committee. Other sponsors include the US Department of Veteran Affairs, Jewish Federations of North America, ADL, American Jewish Committee, Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington, Lillian and Albert Small Capital Jewish Museum, Edlavitch JCC, and 3GDC.