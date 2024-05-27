Anti-Israel activist uses Hamas reference to mock Brian Mast war injury

An anti-Israel activist mocked Afghanistan war veteran and Congressman Brian Mast over the loss of his legs on Friday, asking if Gazan terrorists targeted him.

"What happened to your legs," an activist operating under the handle The Palestine News Network asked Mast as he was walking in the halls of the US Capitol. "Did a red triangle go over your head?"

The red triangle has been used in Hamas propaganda since the October 7 massacre to denote the targeting of personnel or vehicles by terrorist forces. Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump smiles at Congressman Brian Mast of Florida during a campaign rally in Windham, New Hampshire, US, August 8, 2023. (credit: Reuters/Reba Saldanha)

Mast responds to anti-Israel activist

A Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician, Mast, was seriously wounded by an improvised explosive device in the Arghandab District of Kandahar when he was clearing an area for the US Army Rangers during an operation. Both his legs had to be amputated, and he now wears prosthetics.

Mast threatened the belligerent activist by asking him, "Want to know what happens if these legs get stuck up somebody's ass? You're about to find out."

The activist then joked that Mast was making a "homophobic comment."

The PNN social media account focuses on accosting Washington DC staffers and congresspeople, insulting them if they do not answer his queries about Palestinians.