IDF eliminates senior Hamas members in airstrike on Rafah terror infrastructure

An IDF aircraft struck a Hamas compound in Rafah, targeting senior members of the terrorist organization, an IDF spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday.

The IDF announced "A short while ago, aircraft attacked a Hamas terrorist organization's compound in Rafah where senior terrorists were present.

"The attack targeted terrorists who are legitimate targets under international law, using precise munitions, and was based on prior intelligence indicating the use of the area by Hamas terrorists.

"[The IDF] acknowledged that as a result of the attack and a subsequent fire in the area, several uninvolved individuals were harmed. The incident is under investigation."

Airstrikes in Gaza

Israel Air Force fighter jet F-15, at the Tel Nor airforce base. January 01, 2024. (credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)

The strikes allegedly killed at least 30 Palestinians and wounded dozens in an area in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah designated for the displaced, Hamas-run Palestinian health and civil emergency service officials said, according to Reuters.

The officials did not address the presence of terrorist infrastucture within the densely populated city.

Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri described the attack in Rafah as a "massacre," holding the United States responsible for aiding Israel with weapons and money.

"The air strikes burnt the tents, the tents are melting and the people's bodies are also melting," said one of the residents who arrived at the Kuwaiti hospital in Rafah.

What was the ICJ's ruling

Last Friday the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in Hague convened to vote on South Africa's claims of Israeli genocide in Gaza. The result of the vote was that Israel and the IDF must stop any military operation in Rafah that destroys in "whole or in part" the Palestinian people, as reported by the Jerusalem Post on Friday.

The report furher noted that the ICJ's ruling did not force the IDF to withdraw from Gaza, nor did it restrict its military actions in other regions in the Gaza Strip.

Nevetherless, Israel stated that the operation in the Strip is to find and destroy Hamas terror infrastructure and terrorists, and not the Palestinian people, and that it plans to continue with it.

Reuters contributed to this post.