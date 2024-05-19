Toronto synagogue windows smashed for second time in a month

A Toronto synagogue has had its windows smashed by a vandal on Friday, Toronto Police Service said on Saturday, the second time in a month that the house of worship had been defaced.

The suspect reportedly came to the Kehillat Shaarei Torah synagogue on Friday before dawn and damaged the outer glass doors and windows, then fled the area.

Police released the image of the masked vandal in the hope of public assistance in identifying the subject of interest in the suspected hate-motivated offense.

"Hate has no place in our city," TPS Inspector Jack Gurr said on social media.

Kehillat Shaarei Torah announced on Friday in its weekly bulletin that it would be seeking to improve security to protect the synagogue. The synagogue said that it would be fundraising to install security windows, improve exterior lighting and security cameras, and hire security guards. Donors were being offered Mezuzahs crafted using the glass from the windows broken in recent vandalism. Suspect of the hate crime feeling the scene. (credit: Toronto Police )

"We stand at a critical juncture in our journey as a community," said Kehillat Shaarei Torah. "The recent antisemitic vandalism at our Shul, as well as events across Toronto and Canada have reminded us of the importance of standing united and resolute."

A worsening antisemitism problem

B'nai Brith Canada condemned the vandalism, noting that the vandalism, as well as swastikas graffitied in downtown Toronto on Thursday, showed that the city "has a worsening antisemitism problem."

"Mayor Olivia Chow and other civic leaders must take immediate action to prevent the further escalation of this alarming trend," B'nai Brith said on X on Friday. "Silence and inaction on the part of our municipal officials is only emboldening the perpetrators of these diabolical acts and endangering the community."

The synagogue's window had previously been smashed on April 19.

Another Bayview Avenue area synagogue had signs set on fire on April 26 and April 28. Police said that they were also investigating the arsons as "hate-motivated," because of the content of the signs and because one of them was placed on the property of a synagogue.