Antisemitic Quebec man arrested for homemade firearm production

A Quebec man who allegedly made antisemitic online comments was arrested for illegally producing a homemade firearm, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Bnai Brith Canada announced on Friday.

Pascal Tribout, 37, was arrested on Thursday and a 3D printed firearm and several 3D printers were seized. The suspect allegedly possessed and shared data that could be used to manufacture 3D printable weapons.

In addition to charges of weapons trafficking, prohibited firearm possession, prohibited device possession, possession and distribution of instructions for manufacturing 3D printed firearms, the Saint-Joseph-du-Lac resident was also charged with willful promotion of hatred for allegedly making "hateful comments against the Jewish community in a public forum on the social network Telegram."

Hate-motivated firearm

3D printers seized from a Saint-Joseph-du-Lac man in a June 13 RCMP raid. (credit: Royal Canadian Mounted Police)

Bnai Brith Canada said on social media on Friday that it provided the RCMP with crucial information about Tribout's alleged "hate-motivated conduct" that culminated in the operation. The Jewish organization clarified that Tribout had been inciting violence against the Canadian Jewish community.

"This landmark arrest underscores the critical importance of vigilance and proactive action in combating hate and violence," said Bnai Brith. "Take Back Our Streets! Take Back Our Cities! Protect Canadian Values!"