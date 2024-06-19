Australian Jewish MP Josh Burns’s office vandalized, burnt by pro-Palestinian vandals

Jewish Labor Member of Australian Parliament Josh Burns had his Melbourne-based office vandalized and partially-burnt by pro-Palestinian vandals, according to Wednesday morning media reports confirmed by Burns on social media.

The windows of the office were smashed and “Zionism is fascism” was painted across the building in red. The Australian Associated Press also reported investigators stated small fires were lit in the telecommunications pits in the building.

The vandalism has been branded a “politically motivated attack.”

Five people, unconfirmed to be the vandals, were seen near the office at 03:20 AM, according to local police.

Burns wrote on a statement on X, formerly Twitter, “Last night, my St Kilda office was damaged in a politically motivated attack.

"I've been in contact with the Federal Police and am awaiting further advice.

“My team won’t be at the office this morning, or until we’re told it is safe to do so, but we’re still here to help our community and can be contacted by email.

“I understand those who have seen images or vision of the attack might find it distressing.”

Condemnations of the vandalism

Dr Dvir Abramovich, Chair of the Anti-Defamation Commission, condemned the attack on the office, stating ““I am gravely concerned because where vandalism begins, tragedy can follow and it’s time to pull the alarm bells. Another day, another sickening and evil act of antisemitic vandalism, this time targeting a federal member of Parliament because he is Jewish and a supporter of Israel. This category five hurricane of extremism is spiralling out of control and will remind many of a dark time in history when the Jewish community was singled out for abuse and vilification.

“The vile stampede of anti-Israel defacement that has defiled our city is reaching pitch fever and is undermining our sense of security. This is an assault on our democracy and our sense of safety, and most Victorians would be rattled and shocked to the core by these tactics of intimidation. Melbourne is fast becoming the anti-Israel capital of Australia as these home-grown radicals run wild, spreading their dangerous agenda, and changing what was once a tolerant place into a cesspool of ugly propaganda.

“The freedom to protest does not give anyone license to act violently and to commit such crimes, and we stand firmly with Josh Burns during this difficult time. We trust that those who carried out this outrage are identified and are brought to justice We have all had enough of this menace.”

“This has got to be seen as an attack on someone who’s a Jewish MP, someone who is running an office that looks after people’s interests,” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told ABC Radio Melbourne. “How people think that they advance their cause through activities like this is beyond me. It does nothing. It undermines the cause that people purport to represent.”