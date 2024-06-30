Chikli calls on Newsom, Bass, to protect Californian Jews

Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli in a Tuesday letter called on California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass to protect the state's Jewish population in the face of violent anti-Israel and antisemitic incidents.

"I write to you with deep concern regarding the escalating antisemitism in Los Angeles since October 7, 2023, and the troubling response from law enforcement," Chikli said to Newsom and Bass.

"In addition to the violent demonstrations and encampments that have plagued college campuses, posing a serious threat to the safety of Jewish students studying in California, two particularly alarming incidents of violent antisemitism have occurred in Los Angeles."

Chikli criticized LA Law enforcement and city officials for failing to prepare for a protest at the Adas Torah synagogue, despite having foreknowledge of a protest last Sunday. A demonstration of an Israeli real estate event by anti-Israel activists at the Pico-Robertson synagogue devolved into a riot. Jewish community members were beaten and sprayed with bear mace.

Another incident that concerned Chikli was the killing of Paul Kessler, who was struck on the head at a pro-Israel protest in November. Pro-Palestinian protestors demonstrate as they call for a ceasefire in Gaza amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 31, 2024. (credit: KYLE GRILLOT/REUTERS)

"We are closely monitoring law enforcement and state authorities' handling of this case," said Chikli. "It is shocking that the court did not recognize this as a hate crime. Paul was targeted because he was Jewish and a Zionist."

Protective steps are needed, Chikli says

Chikli said that while his ministry appreciated the statements and condemnations issued by California politicians in response to such incidents, he felt that proactive steps were needed.

"Los Angeles, home to one of the largest Jewish communities in North America, is becoming increasingly unsafe for its Jewish residents," said Chikli. "As antisemitism is reaching record-high levels, I urge you to implement robust measures to combat antisemitism, enhance security around Jewish institutions, and ensure that law enforcement is properly trained and equipped to handle such crimes effectively."

To this end, Chikli offered to help arrange partnerships with Israeli law enforcement, and invited the Los Angeles Police Department to participate in a training program in Israel.