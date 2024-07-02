Chikli applauds Germany's bold move to combat anti-Semitism with citizenship exam reforms

By MICHAEL STARR
Updated: JULY 2, 2024 15:29
Israeli minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli speaks at a Committee for Immigration, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, on December 19, 2023. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israeli minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli speaks at a Committee for Immigration, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, on December 19, 2023.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli in a Friday letter thanked German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser for changes in the country's citizenship exam to counter antisemitism.

Chikli said that he appreciated the requirements "for naturalization to affirm Israel’s right to exist and Jewish life in Germany" in order to "to exclude antisemitic individuals from obtaining German citizenship."

The citizenship test consists of thirty-three questions that include subjects such as German history, civics, and democracy. Seventeen questions must be answered correctly to pass.

Putting IHRA terms into practice

Chikli said that the changes validated the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance Working definition of antisemitism, and was needed as antisemitic incidents rose in Germany since the October 7 Massacre. 

"I commend the German government’s zero-tolerance policy towards antisemitism. This proactive stance not only sends a clear message against antisemitism, but also strengthens the effort to safeguard  Jewish communities from hate and hostility," said Chikli. 

Chikli proposed to meet with Faeser to discuss how they could work to discuss combatting antisemitism and to explore the enforcement mechanisms for compliance with the counter-antisemitic citizenship process.



