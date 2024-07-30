Toronto Jewish sites attacked: School bus burned, anti-Israel graffiti found

A school bus parked in a Jewish Toronto neighborhood was consumed in arson and several Jewish community sites were daubed with anti-Israel graffiti, Canadian politicians and Jewish groups announced on Monday.

York Center Parliament Member Yaara Saks and Eglinton-Lawrence MP Marco Mendico said on social media that the local Police were investigating the burning of the school bus.

The burning of a school bus in a Jewish neighbourhood in #YorkCentre is deeply worrying. Have spoken to local police & they are investigating. Rising antisemitism must be met w/consequences & those responsible held accountable. If you have information pls contact @TorontoPolice pic.twitter.com/ncHhtLaoZ7 — Ya'ara Saks יערה זקס (@YaaraSaks) July 30, 2024

A photograph shared by Saks showed that the vehicle had been gutted and its engine block destroyed beyond repair.

Medico said that such acts of antisemitism would continue until there were serious consequences for violent hate-motivated crimes. antisemitic graffitie in Toronto Jewish neighborhood (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

The United Jewish Appeal (UJA) Federation of Greater Toronto and Thornhill MP Melissa Lantsman said that a kosher grocery store and Jewish community center had been tagged with graffiti that proclaimed “free Palestine.”

Condemning antisemitic vandalism

“Targeting Jews because of the Middle East is pure antisemitism and only makes us more determined to stand up for our beliefs,” the UJA Federation said on X, formerly Twitter, noting that they were in contact with the police about the incidents.

Defacing a kosher grocery store in Thornhill and the brazen vandalism on businesses in our community today are clear forms of intimidation and nothing more. We will not be intimidated by the lawless mob. This is an assault on Canadian values — and these thugs should be… pic.twitter.com/JMsjGuMZXE — Melissa Lantsman (@MelissaLantsman) July 30, 2024

Lantsman said the vandalism, which saw at least two other businesses graffitied, was a form of intimidation and should not be accepted by the government.

“We will not be intimidated by the lawless mob,” said Lantsman. “This is an assault on Canadian values — and these thugs should be prosecuted.”