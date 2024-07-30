Toronto Jewish sites attacked: School bus burned, anti-Israel graffiti found

Arson and anti-Israel graffiti targeted Jewish sites in Toronto, including a school bus and community centers, sparking calls for action.

A school bus parked in a Jewish Toronto neighborhood was consumed in arson and several Jewish community sites were daubed with anti-Israel graffiti, Canadian politicians and Jewish groups announced on Monday.

York Center Parliament Member Yaara Saks and Eglinton-Lawrence MP Marco Mendico said on social media that the local Police were investigating the burning of the school bus.

A photograph shared by Saks showed that the vehicle had been gutted and its engine block destroyed beyond repair.

Medico said that such acts of antisemitism would continue until there were serious consequences for violent hate-motivated crimes.

antisemitic graffitie in Toronto Jewish neighborhood (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)
antisemitic graffitie in Toronto Jewish neighborhood (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

The United Jewish Appeal (UJA) Federation of Greater Toronto and Thornhill MP Melissa Lantsman said that a kosher grocery store and Jewish community center had been tagged with graffiti that proclaimed “free Palestine.”

Condemning antisemitic vandalism

“Targeting Jews because of the Middle East is pure antisemitism and only makes us more determined to stand up for our beliefs,” the UJA Federation said on X, formerly Twitter, noting that they were in contact with the police about the incidents.

Lantsman said the vandalism, which saw at least two other businesses graffitied, was a form of intimidation and should not be accepted by the government.

“We will not be intimidated by the lawless mob,” said Lantsman. “This is an assault on Canadian values — and these thugs should be prosecuted.”



