Toronto synagogue, school signs set on fire

A synagogue sign and Jewish school sign were set on fire in Toronto early Wednesday morning, the Toronto Police Service announced.

The incidents are being investigated as a hate-motivated arsons, and are suspected to have been conducted by the same motorcyclist. The suspect flee the scene of the crime. (credit: Toronto Police Service)

In May, two signs were set on fire in front of a synagogue in the same area in Toronto. The incidents occurred two days apart.

Prime suspect

A motorcyclist was also sought for a series of acts of vandalism against Jewish sites in the city at the end of June. On June 30, the rider threw stones at the Pride of Israel Synagogue. The same motorcyclist was suspected to have thrown rocks through the window of the Kehillat Shaarei Torah synagogue a few minutes after.