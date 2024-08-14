'Free Gaza': Maryland elementary school defaced with 'antisemitic' graffiti

A Maryland elementary school in an area with a large Jewish population was vandalized with “antisemitic” graffiti on Sunday morning, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police and the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington, drawing outrage from local authorities.

The Bethesda Elementary School’s parking lot and a nearby building were spray-painted with “antisemitic phrases,” leading to the MCDP to investigate the incident as a bias-related crime. The Washington Post reported on Monday that the statement “Israel rapes men, women and children” was scrawled in red paint across a school sign. The outlet also said that “Free Gaza” was painted onto a nearby crosswalk and sidewalk.

The MCDP said in a Monday statement that it had no suspect descriptions, but was canvassing the area and reviewing surveillance footage. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and MCDP said that after evidence was collected, the Montgomery County Public Schools, the Bethesda Regional Service Center, and Bethesda Urban Partnership removed the graffiti.

The Jewish Federations said that while the vandalism was quickly removed, the “abhorrent messages” were witnessed by children and families trying to enjoy a farmer’s market.

"Ahead of the new school year, it is critical that we make clear that this type of hate speech has no place here," the Federation said on social media.

Elrich said in a Monday statement that he was disgusted by the “hate-filled vandalism.”

No place for hate

“While individuals may have strong opinions and feelings about events in the Middle East, hate speech and vandalism are not acceptable outlets for any type of political concerns or comments,” said Elrich. “The last thing we need is further inflammatory rhetoric that drives people apart. We as a County have a long tradition of coming together for social justice and against hate. We cannot let this important work be a casualty of these types of incidents.”