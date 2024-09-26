Protestors disrupt Berkeley event featuring MK Simcha Rothman

Demonstrators disrupted an event at the University of California at Berkeley on Wednesday in which Religious Zionist Party MK Simcha Rothman addressed students and staff members, Ynet reported.

According to the report, the event was interrupted and had to be moved to an online platform.

Berkeley's Federalist Society said they invited the MK to the university's Law Faculty, where he addressed a range of issues, among which were the legal implications of Israel's war in Gaza and the conflict in Lebanon and campus antisemitism.

Rothman said in response to the protests, according to the Federalist Society, "On October 7, the enemy forced the State of Israel to fight for its existence and fight a war of many.

"We will continue to strike at the enemy and fight the terror that surrounds us relentlessly in order to protect and defend the security of the citizens of the State of Israel. The world's countries must stand on the right side of history, strengthen the good in the war against evil." MK Simcha Rothman speaking at the University of California, Berkeley, September 24, 2024. (credit: University of California, Berkeley Federalist Society)

During the event, Rothman affirmed Israel needed to reform its legal system, "Especially in light of its intervention in security matters that are not under its authority during wartime."

Rothman addresses UN decision

He also addressed the United Nation's decision last week to disallow Israel the right of self-defense against Palestinian terrorism in the West Bank, the Gaza Strip, and east Jerusalem.

"The Charter of the United Nations was signed 79 years ago in San Francisco, California, as a lesson learned from World War II and an attempt to commit genocide against the Jewish people," Rothman noted.

He concluded, "Where has the UN gone and where have the noble ideals underlying its establishment deteriorated, when the State of Israel is contending with criminal murderers and terrorist organizations that are attempting to commit brutal genocide against all citizens of the Jewish State of Israel, as they did on October 7?"