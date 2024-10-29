German State develops multi-stage educational project to target antisemitism

The German state of Baden-Württemberg has begun developing a multi-stage educational project targeted at preventing antisemitism, the state's House of History announced this week.

The project, named "Anti-Anti 2.0," is set to be structured around three main aspects: a participatory exhibition series, training and advice sessions, and a website.

The state, which includes the cities of Stuttgart and Mannheim, said it "aims to help navigate the confusing array of resources on the topic [of antisemitism]."

The House of History added that their inspiration for the project was a 1924 booklet called "Anti-Anti: Facts about the Jewish question" which offered tips and facts regarding antisemitism. It was designed so that someone could pull the pages from their pocket one by one and use it to counter disinformation and lies, the House of History added.

The House of History Baden-Württemberg also offers a workshop titled "Anti-Semitism - Is it all in the past?" which is targeted at both schoolchildren and adults. SIX STUMBLING STONES with the names of the members of the Landau family who fled to Haifa are seen placed outside the villa in which the family had lived before leaving Germany. (credit: ELDAD BECK)

Modern and historical antisemitism

The course introduces participants to both historical and modern antisemitism and teaches them how to recognize signs.

The HoH website currently features sections on antisemitism, conspiracy theories, and Jewish identity, alongside links to educational videos, podcasts, and reports.

The Jewish community of Baden-Wurttemberg was one of the oldest in the country. An inscription bearing the name of "Nathan the Parnes" was found on the entrance to a mikveh, dating back to the 11th century.

However, many of the state's Jews emigrated in 1935 after the Nazi party came to power.

Only 180 Jews from the state survived the war. 2,500 were deported, 260 committed suicide before deportation and 18 synagogues were burned to the ground.

A few thousand Jews live in the state today.