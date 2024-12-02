Protesters raise Nazi, terrorist salutes at London protest march

Anti-Israel protesters raised Nazi and terrorist salutes at a Pro-Palestinian march and Pro-Israel counter-protest in London on Saturday, according to statements by NGO Stop The Hate (STH) UK and the Metropolitan Police.

The Met appealed to the public on Sunday for their aid in the identification of an elderly man "in connection with an alleged public order offence," confirming to STH on social media that the investigation was related to a video of the suspect raising his arm in a Roman salute in the direction of counter protesters.

STH on Sunday published on X footage of another anti-Israel marcher who appeared to shout "Heil Hitler," raise a Roman salute, and then a middle finger in the direction of pro-Israel counter-protesters.

"When we tell you these are hate marches, when we tell you that British Jews are frightened to enter central London when they come to town – This is why," STH wrote on social media on Saturday. "A Nazi salute in full view of officers and directed at Jews. How many more instances like this do Jewish Londoners have to endure before you do something to stop these hate marches?"

Hi @metpoliceuk we posted the footage of this man giving a Nazi salute at yesterday's hate march. Thank you for launching this appeal.We just thought you might like this footage too - it’s of another man doing a Nazi salute at Jews at the same hate march.So, that’s two Nazi… https://t.co/rd8cqXsj6e pic.twitter.com/IBAUMCsHOR — Stop The Hate UK (@StopTheHate_UK) December 1, 2024

The Met issues warnings

STH also condemned the presence of red inverted triangles in protest materials and the hand gesture counterparts raised by activists. The NGO charged that the Met understood the meaning of the inverted red triangle, a terrorist symbol used in Hamas propaganda videos to indicate the targeting of their enemies, but had ignored their use at the protest.

Ahead of the protest, the Met had issued warnings that it was a criminal offense to express support for proscribed organizations like Hamas and Hezbollah through chanting, garb, flags, signs, or logos.

The Met had also issued conditions for the protest and counter-protest, limiting them to set routes and locations so that they would not impact the busy Black Friday shopping period or enter into conflict. The Met said on social media that the PSC march had passed the STH protest without incident.

“Ahead of the weekend we have been in regular discussions with the PSC, counter protesters Stop the Hate, as well as faith and community groups – particularly the Jewish community who we know continue to be impacted by protests – residents, and businesses," Deputy Assistant Commissioner Jon Savell said ahead of the protests.

PSC said on Instagram that tens of thousands had participated in the national demonstration aimed at ending what they saw as "complicity" by British government, businesses, and institutions with a supposed genocide in Gaza.

"End the genocide, hands off Lebanon, don't attack Iran, stop arming Israel," proclaimed promotional material for the demonstration.

Trade Unionist Andrew Murray spoke to attendees, according to co-organizer Stop the War Coalition, calling for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be held responsible for the deaths of Gazan civilians.

"Whether it is tomorrow, or next week or next year or ten years' time, Netanyahu and his gang of criminals will be held to account for this slaughter!" said Murray.