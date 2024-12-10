StandWithUs UK opens Oct 7 education center

StandWithUs UK announced the opening of an October 7 education center in a press release on Monday.

The education center, located in London, aims to address the rise in global antisemitism and misinformation following the terrorist attacks by Hamas on Israel by promoting awareness of the ongoing conflict, sharing stories from survivors, and honoring those who lost their lives in the massacre.

A student from Kings College London said, "During a campus protest, I witnessed people chanting in denial of the events of October 7, with posters glorifying terrorists as freedom fighters. In one conversation, someone laughed at me when I mentioned that babies had been killed.”

Denial of October 7

"One of the most challenging aspects has been confronting the denial of October 7. What has truly helped me is StandWithUs, who brought educational speakers and provided resources that equipped me with the truth. Their support has given me the tools to communicate effectively and advocate for what really happened”, shared a student from LSE.

“Despite being just a year away from the brutal 7/10 attacks, denials are already widespread,” said Rene Anisfeld, Chair of StandWithUs UK. StandWithUs UK October 7 education centre (credit: StandWithUs UK)

“We are committed to exposing these falsehoods and ensuring the truth is heard,” Yehuda Fink, Director of Education, emphasized the center’s broader mission.

“This center is not just about preserving history—it’s about shaping a future rooted in empathy, awareness, and action. On campuses, it empowers students to confront denial and ensure the memory of October 7 is respected and represented with integrity,” Fink stated.

Following October 7, StandWithUs UK has increased its efforts to create additional workshops, sessions, and educational resources.

Fink concluded, “These efforts have expanded StandWithUs UK’s campus reach to nearly 90% and garnered over 15 million social media impressions, underscoring the urgent need for a dedicated education center.”