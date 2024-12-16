For the First Time: U.S. and Canadian mayors summit against Antisemitism

In the U.S., mayors of major cities gathered for a conference against antisemitism, which included a tribute to Israeli mayors and municipal leaders. Representing the Israeli municipalities was Yisrael Gantz, Head of the Binyamin Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council.

The event, initiated by the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM), was held in Beverly Hills, California, and brought together approximately 170 mayors from key U.S. cities. According to the organizers, "Antisemitism is an urgent and growing threat that endangers not only Jewish communities but also the fundamental values of our democratic and diverse society. Mayors of major U.S. cities gathered to stand against antisemitism. (Credit: Royalty Creation Studios)

Mayors have a unique ability to proactively confront Jew-hatred at the local level, where its effects are most strongly felt." During the conference, the Municipal Action Index Against Antisemitism was introduced—a new tool designed to classify and rank local authorities based on their commitment and effectiveness in combating antisemitism.

Amid the event, mayors paid tribute to Israeli municipal leaders for their resilience over the past year. Representing the Israeli leaders, Gantz, Head of the Binyamin Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council, expressed his gratitude: "On behalf of all Israeli mayors and local leaders, on behalf of their residents, and on behalf of the residents of Judea and Samaria, I thank you for your warm support, especially at this time.

In meetings with some of you over the past year, including today, there is an understanding that wasn't always reflected in the outgoing administration's policies: those who allow extremists and antisemites to grow in their backyard may one day face an October 7 of their own, whether in the U.S. or in Europe.

In Israel, we've learned this lesson firsthand. We allowed the Palestinians and Hamas to grow stronger in the heart of Israel, and now we have woken up to the consequences. This happened despite our warnings that withdrawals from the Land of Israel and concessions to terror would only strengthen it. We weren't heard, and this is the result."

He continued, "The antisemitic discourse and the incidents we've witnessed, and continue to witness, against Jews in the U.S. point to a brewing storm in the background, which unfortunately has gained legitimacy in certain circles—even on campuses."

Israel Gantz issued a call to his fellow mayors: "I call on you here, as a representative of Israeli municipalities, to deliver a unified message and advocate for outlawing the BDS movement in your cities and states. You lead the United States, and you have the power to steer this great nation toward a more moral and secure path—not just for Jews, but for yourselves as citizens of the free world who seek liberty."

In his speech, Gantz explained, "The BDS movement is an antisemitic campaign disguised as political criticism. In a free world, it has no place and belongs outside the law. What began as a boycott of products from Judea and Samaria has morphed into a boycott and incitement campaign against the entire State of Israel, Israelis, and Jews everywhere."

The Mayor of Beverly Hills, who hosted the summit, announced that the October 7 memorial, established in the city to commemorate the victims and hostages, will become a permanent monument.