Amid increasing antisemitism threat, safety plans for outdoor hanukkiah lightings needed - expert

The Secure Community Network is urging Jewish communities across the US to work with local law enforcement to develop comprehensive, coordinated planning for outdoor Hanukkah lightings and other large Hanukkah celebrations as the organization is tracking greater threats against Jewish institutions and individuals compared to last year.

SCN is the leading Jewish security organization that monitors nationwide intelligence for threats in real-time, supporting both Jewish communities and law enforcement.

On Monday alone, SCN received at least 16 threat incidents and suspicious activity reports ranging from individuals trying to trespass into community events to cyber threats around the country and threats of violence directed against community events and others, Michael Masters, SCN’s CEO, told The Jerusalem Post.

As hanukkiah lightings are set to begin on Wednesday, Masters said SCN is working to educate law enforcement about the threat realities and working with community leaders to establish controlled access to the lightings and designate educated, trained community members who are watching out for suspicious activity.

Then, he said, it's necessary to have a plan and for community coordination with law enforcement.

Increased threats against the Jewish community

“The charge that we have to publicize the miracle of Hanukkah is one that we will not allow the enemies of our own community or religious freedom to take away from us,” Masters said. “And we can accomplish that with good planning and preparedness and working with partners.”

Masters said while threats against the Jewish community have skyrocketed after October 7, SCN has tracked an uptick over the past few months of ISIS-affiliated calls for violence against the West. Calls for violence from Iran have also increased, along with its proxies’ willingness to act becoming more prominent.

“We live in the reality that it only takes one individual to answer that call, and so we’ve got to be right 100% of the time,” he said, noting that in the past 15 months, the nature of threats has transitioned from broad statements and illustrations of anti-Israel or pro-Hamas activity, like the encampments or protests, to a very concerted effort to target individuals, whether it’s employees of a university or community members being put on wanted posters.

Masters said he sees that trend continuing into next year.

“I think it’s going to be a year where the community is going to need to come together, continue to come together. We are strongest when we are together,” he said. “The only way that our adversaries can defeat us is if we don’t work as one Jewish people.”