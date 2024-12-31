Molotov cocktail thrown at Mykolaiv synagogue during Hanukkah.

On Monday night, an unidentified individual threw a Molotov cocktail at the central synagogue in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, during the Hanukkah celebrations.

The incident resulted in damage to the synagogue's door but fortunately caused no injuries. The assailant fled the scene and was captured on security cameras, which are now under police review.

The synagogue's guard responded promptly, extinguishing the fire before it could spread further and immediately notifying local authorities.

Both local police and the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) arrived quickly and launched an investigation into the attack. A manhunt for the suspect is currently underway.

Rabbi Sholom Gottlieb, the city's chief rabbi and Chabad emissary, recounted the event: "Just before midnight, an unknown individual approached the synagogue's door. After ensuring no passersby were present, he threw a Molotov cocktail." Rabbi Gottlieb has filed an official complaint with the authorities and is awaiting updates on the search.

Rise in antisemitic sentiments during Hanukkah

He also highlighted a disturbing rise in antisemitic sentiments online during Hanukkah: "We are witnessing a significant increase in antisemitism on social networks. While it hasn't manifested on the streets, we are taking all necessary precautions."

To address previous antisemitic incidents, including the toppling of public menorahs in various Ukrainian cities, the SBU has been providing round-the-clock protection for public Hanukkah menorahs.

Rabbi Simcha Levenhartz, a Chabad emissary in Kyiv, expressed gratitude for the authorities' vigilance: "Despite the war, we received permission to light public menorahs and round-the-clock security. This support strengthens us, knowing the police are dedicated to allowing the Jewish community to celebrate Hanukkah safely."