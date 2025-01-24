German police arrest man for throwing Molotov cocktail at synagogue after TV appeal

After nine months of investigations, Germany's police arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at a synagogue in Oldenburg, Bild reported on Friday.

The arrest was made after a successful TV appeal in which police released footage of a hooded attacker setting the synagogue alight.

Police reportedly received multiple tip-offs following the release, leading to the suspect’s arrest.

The parties who informed the police will receive a 5000 euro reward, the site reported. People protest outside Berlin's Humboldt University in support of Israel and against antisemitism, ahead of the October 7 attack anniversary, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Berlin, Germany, October 5, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN MANG)

The suspected arsonist

"Further investigations strengthened the suspicion against the man so that he was located and temporarily arrested by police forces in the city of Vechta in the middle of the day," a spokesman for the public prosecutor's office told the German media site.

The suspect reportedly admitted to the attack during interrogations and is now in custody.