‘Bold and decisive action’: CAM praises Trump executive order on campus antisemitism

Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM), a leading NGO working to confront antisemitism around the world, praised US President Donald Trump on Wednesday for his “bold and decisive action” in signing an executive order to bolster the government’s efforts in fighting antisemitism.

“We strongly commend President Trump for expanding upon his historic commitment to protecting the Jewish community by deploying ALL levers of American federal power to combat the scourge of antisemitism in our country,” CAM stated.

The executive order particularly focused on school campuses, which it noted were particularly afflicted by the “unprecedented wave of vile antisemitic discrimination, vandalism, and violence” that occurred in the wake of the October 7, 2023 Hamas-led massacres in southern Israel.

Dangers of antisemitism on university campuses

“Nearly 16 months after the October 7 massacre in Israel, the unprecedented surge of global antisemitism it triggered continues to threaten the safety and well-being of American Jews across the country, particularly at colleges and universities, such as Harvard, Columbia, and George Mason,” the NGO continued.

CAM added that dangers of the antisemitism that is being bred on university campuses required a swift response from the government. US President Donald Trump takes oath on the day of his Presidential Inauguration at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, US, January 20, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)

CAM also thanked Trump for “his proven friendship with the Jewish people at this critical moment in history,” adding, “We look forward to working with the Trump administration in implementing the president’s vision.”

Trump’s executive order requires the heads of every executive department or agency to file a report within 60 days on what legal steps they can take to combat campus antisemitism.

The executive bodies must also list any ongoing complaints against schools for allowing antisemitism on their campuses.

Additionally, the executive order requires that the Secretary of State, the Secretary of Education, and the Secretary of Homeland Security work together and include in their reports recommendations for “familiarizing institutions of higher education with the grounds for inadmissibility” under federal law so that institutions may monitor and report students and staff who are undocumented or on visas.

If warranted, the order states institutions have grounds for "removing such aliens."

Hannah Sarisohn contributed to this report.