Edith Bruck mural by graffiti artist moved to Rome's Museum of the Shoah following vandalism

The mural entitled "The Star of David" Edith Bruck, created by contemporary artist aleXsandro Palombo, has found a permanent home at the Museum of the Shoah in Rome. Originally appearing in Milan, this mural is a tribute to Holocaust survivor and writer Edith Bruck. Following antisemitic vandalism defacing the mural, the piece has been reinstalled as a powerful symbol of resilience, memory, and the fight against hate.

Edith Bruck, one of the last living witnesses of the Holocaust, attended the unveiling of the artwork, joined by Israeli Ambassador Jonathan Peled, Noemi Di Segni, President of the Union of Italian Jewish Communities, and other distinguished figures. Speaking at the event, Bruck emphasized the significance of the mural continuing to exist, even after it was vandalized.

“The mural must live precisely because it was vandalized, and so it will live, and everything related to memory and what I have personally experienced must live,” Bruck said. “After they defaced it, it will finally live. It will live because it has returned to Rome, where I live.”

The mural, which depicts Bruck in a deportee’s striped uniform with the Israeli flag draped over her shoulders, originally marked the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. The powerful piece was unveiled in Milan in January 2025, but just days later, it was marred by an anti-Semitic act. The Star of David, traditionally a symbol of unity for the Jewish people, was erased, and Bruck’s face was defaced.

No revenge needed

Despite the vandalism, Bruck maintained a message of peace and forgiveness, stating she holds no resentment or hatred toward those responsible for the act. ''The Star of David'' Edith Bruck by aleXsandro Palombo (credit: Ariel Nacamulli.)

“I do not know vengeance nor what it is, nor do I ever want to know it in my life,” Bruck added. “I am free from all vengeance, I said that the Holy Door is my heart and that I hate no one.”

The mural’s new home at the Museum of the Shoah Foundation reinforces a message of resistance and remembrance, affirming that memory cannot be erased, regardless of how violent the attempt. The piece joins other works by Palombo in the museum’s collection, including "Antisemitism, History Repeating," which was acquired in January 2025.

“After the despicable defacement in Milan, welcoming aleXsandro Palombo’s mural at the Museum of the Shoah Foundation is an act of resistance and responsibility,” said Mario Venezia, President of the Museum of the Shoah Foundation. “Edith Bruck has dedicated her life to dialogue and testimony, speaking to thousands of young people. We are here today to reiterate that memory cannot be erased.”

In addition to Bruck, the unveiling event was attended by prominent figures, including Israeli Ambassador Jonathan Peled, Noemi Di Segni, and the Honorable Maria Elena Boschi, as well as members of the Jewish Community of Rome.

The museum’s dedication to preserving the mural serves as a testament to the importance of confronting contemporary antisemitism and Holocaust denial, issues that remain as relevant today as ever.

Palombo’s work is a poignant image of strength and resilience, confronting the dangers of Holocaust denial and the ongoing fight against hate. His previous works have garnered international recognition, with his impactful series "The Simpsons Deported to Auschwitz" gaining attention for its unflinching examination of the Holocaust’s legacy.