Poilievre vows UNRWA funding cut over Hamas ties, Carney wants to maintain it

Canadian funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) became a hotly contested item during the Wednesday federal party leader French-language election debate.

Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed that he would continue funding the international program, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre vowed to cut support of UNRWA, and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh slammed Poilievre's description of the UN agency's Hamas ties.

According to a Cable Public Affairs Channel livestream and translation, when the debate between the Canadian federal leaders turned to the topic of reducing foreign aid Poilievre explained that he would end funding in UNRWA, among other issues.

"We saw UNRWA, the organization in the Gaza Strip, whose employees took part in the attacks of October 7. So I don't think we should be funding that type of activity either. The aid we give should be directly to people in need and not through multi-national bureaucracies and terrorists," said Poilievre. "Not-for-profit groups will deliver the services directly to Gazans because it's a waste of money when the money is not even getting to the people."

Singh responded that if an organization has issues it should be investigated, but what Poilievre said 'about UNRWA was disgusting.' Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet and Liberal Leader Mark Carney watch as New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh gestures during the French-language federal leaders' debate, in Montreal, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (credit: SEAN KILPATRICK/POOL VIA REUTERS)

"This is the only organization that is helping people on the ground," said Singh. "You painted the entire organization with the same brush, calling it a terrorist organization. That is unacceptable, that is hateful, and is entirely inappropriate."

Liberal Party leader Carney said that he agreed with Singh that there were only a few organizations operating in Gaza during the Israel-Hamas War, and he would continue to fund UNRWA.

"We are in a situation that we need an immediate ceasefire, we need to have all the hostages returned, and we need to resume humanitarian aid to Gaza," said Carney. "We have $100 million that is ready to be given to organizations working there."

Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet said that there was a unique situation in Canada and Quebec, with "the Jewish community are victims of radical Islamists" but "the Palestinians are currently victims of terrible violence from the Israeli regime. We have to help people in distress."

'Mar-a-Lago' in Gaza

"Palestine will not become Mar-a-Lago for Americans that want to relax on the coast," referencing President Donald Trump's resort and residence and his proposal to take stewardship of and develop Gaza. "We have to see where the money goes, we have to see how much money is taken by Hamas -- it is maybe less now, but it was huge in the past. A lot of money was taken from the Palestinians -- we have to help the Palestinians at the end of the day."

Singh also attacked Carney, demanding that he recognize the Israeli military operations in Gaza as a genocide.

"Mr. Carney, why don't you call things the way they are, this is a genocide," said Singh. 'People in Israel do deserve peace and security, but people in Palestine do as well."

Carney agreed that the situation in Gaza was terrible but explained that he would never use the word "Genocide" in a way that would "politicize the situation."

Singh's pressing of Carney on the terminology used to describe the situation in Gaza came after a April 8 press briefing controversy in which the prime minister was interrupted by a pro-Palestinian protester shouting, "there's a genocide happening in Gaza."

Carney responded "I'm aware, that's why we have an arms embargo."

The Liberal leader backtracked his statement last Wednesday, explaining that he didn't hear the heckler say "genocide" and had meant to convey that he was aware of the situation in Gaza.

Canada has always sided with civilization. So should Mr. Carney. But instead of supporting Israel, a democracy that is fighting a just war with just means against the barbarians of Hamas, he attacks the one and only Jewish state. Mr. Carney, backtrack your irresponsible… https://t.co/27ZcXjew85 — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) April 10, 2025

Prime Minister Netanyahu condemned Carney's "irresponsible" statement and requested a retraction in a Thursday social media post.

"Canada has always sided with civilization. So should Mr. Carney. But instead of supporting Israel, a democracy that is fighting a just war with just means against the barbarians of Hamas, he attacks the one and only Jewish state," said Netanyahu.

Conservative party Deputy leader Melissa Lantsman pressed Carney on his party's position on Gaza in a Sunday press release, following April 12 recordings of Burlington North -- Milton West Liberal candidate Adam Van Koeverden promising to back Muslim voters in calls to "condemn the genocide and end the genocide in Gaza."

"Mark Carney should tell Canadians where he and his party stand," said Lantsman. "Does Mark Carny believe that Israel is committing genocide, as declared by his own canidate? Or does he believe that they have the right to defend themselves?"

Poilievre responded to challenges on his own position on Israel's right to defend himself at a press scrum after the Wednesday night debate, explaining that while it was possible to criticize Israel and any country facing terrorists had to avoid tragic civilian deaths, it was Hamas that was responsible for prolonging the conflict and positioning itself in a manner that maximized the deaths of innocents.

"Before Hamas attacked Israel without provocation, with the objective of killing the maximum number of civilians, Israel had already ceded Gaza," Poilievre explained. "We will stay faithful to our allies who combat terrorism."

The April 28 election is fraught with many political issues, from the state of the economy to diplomatic relations with the United States, with rising antisemitic incidents and crime becoming a topic of repeated inquiry and policy proposals.

The English language debate is set for Thursday night.