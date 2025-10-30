Leeds man sentenced in synagogue bomb hoax case just days after Manchester attack
“Markel Ible was acutely aware of the consequences of his actions, which were intended to sow panic and fear," said Ann Graham, Senior Crown Prosecutor
OCTOBER 2: Members of the public react as they gather near the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, where multiple were injured after stabbing and car attack on Yom Kippur, on October 2, 2025 in the Crumpsall suburb of Manchester, England. (photo credit: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)ByMATHILDA HELLERUpdated: