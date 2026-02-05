Online antisemitism is becoming increasingly sophisticated and event-driven, despite an increased platform removal rate, with scapegoating and conspirational self-victimization (CSV) narratives reaching an all-time high in 2025, non-profit CyberWell’s annual report published earlier this week showed.

Additionally, platform removal rates of antisemitic content varied greatly, “leaving gaps that allow harmful content to spread widely,” warned the company.

CSV, according to Cyberwell, is a growing online narrative in which Jews are accused of staging violent attacks on themselves to gain sympathy, political advantage, or shape public opinion. Alongside scapegoating, CSV was repeatedly found after every significant event that occurred throughout the year.

The third most prevalent narrative was the classic Jewish world domination conspiracy, which Cyberwell has identified consistently since 2022.

The report also found that platform removal rates differed drastically by narrative and platform, with conspiracies involving Jewish power and manipulation removed 59% of the time, and scapegoating, i.e., blaming Jews for things that go wrong, removed about 50% of the time.

An illustration of hate speech from social media apps on a smartphone. (credit: Tee11/Shutterstock)

On the other hand, CSV content was removed just 37% of the time, according to the report, with TikTok being the only platform to consistently remove this kind of content.

Cyberwell, a global nonprofit organization aimed at combating the spread of antisemitism online, monitors content on Meta, TikTok, X/Twitter, and YouTube to identify antisemitic rhetoric and discourse.

“Antisemitism is the attempt to erase the humanity of Jewish people through the spread of hate and false information,” stated founder and CEO of Cyberwell Tal-Or Cohen Montemayor.

“The current shifts in online antisemitism reflect new developments in conspiratorial online antisemitism meant to deny Jews of victimhood and ultimately humanity. Event-driven narratives are increasingly anchoring antisemitic content to real-world attacks, scapegoating Jewish communities for the wave of violence that has affected their communities worldwide in the last year. Leaders and allies in the fight against antisemitism must recognize this current change in online Jew-hatred, explicitly name it as antisemitism, and call it out to ensure there are decisive interventions to prevent additional calls to violence sparked by these narratives,” she said.

TikTok found to be best at removing antisemitic content

The company’s report found TikTok to be the platform with the highest removal rate, rising from 65.1% in 2024 to 88.81% in 2025. By contrast, X had the lowest removal rate among the surveyed platforms.

Meta’s removal rate increased from 49.% in 2024 to 57.31% in 2025, and YouTube almost doubled it, rising from 17.5% to 34.17%, an achievement that Cyberwell attributes to the company’s contribution.

“YouTube’s improved removal rate demonstrates the impact of partnering with an organization like CyberWell that combines deep expertise in antisemitism with a rooted understanding of platform policies,” Cohen Montemayor said.

“By integrating contextual knowledge with technology that supports real-time monitoring and flagging, platforms can enforce guidelines more effectively. This model shows why collaboration with specialized stakeholders is essential for addressing complex, evolving forms of online hate.”

On the other hand, X’s removal rates fell from 54.2% in 2024 to 29.46% in 2025. The social media platform only removes posts after they’ve already gained significant engagement, according to the report, allowing antisemitic content to circulate widely before being flagged.

The report also highlights the growing role of AI-generated content and coded language, which social media users are increasingly relying on. Automated moderation systems often struggle to detect evasive formats such as dog-whistles and emojis (“algo-speak”) designed to bypass detection.

Evasive contemporary antisemitic symbols could also be responsible for the decline in prevalence of antisemitic content, explains the report.