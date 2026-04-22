An Estonian Holocaust memorial was discovered to have been destroyed on Friday, according to the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board and the Estonian Jewish Community.

The Ereda memorial in Ida-Viru County was “extensively damaged,” police told The Jerusalem Post, with the monument dented, several pieces broken off, and its fastenings bent.

Police currently do not have any suspects, as the memorial is reportedly in a remote forest area without surveillance cameras.

The Estonian Jewish Community organization did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but wrote on Facebook that such acts were “deeply concerning and offend both the memory of the victims and society as a whole.”

The Israeli Embassy in Estonia said on social media that the memorial’s destruction came as Jews around the world were commemorating [Israel’s] Holocaust Remembrance Day.

"This is not just vandalism but a deliberate attack on historical memory"

“This is not just vandalism but a deliberate attack on historical memory, truth, and the dignity of the victims of the Holocaust,” the embassy said on Facebook. “At a time like this, the desecration of the Holocaust memorial and the public antisemitism on the street is more shocking.”

According to the Israeli diplomatic mission, the incident was a manifestation of growing antisemitism, which was not a theoretical threat but a real movement that would seek to erase history and attack Jews.

The US Embassy to Estonia, on X/Twitter, also condemned the vandalism against the memorial that its government had helped support.