The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

British rapper Wiley's MBE, honor award, under review by UK Cabinet

Wiley was appointed The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire award in the the 2018 New Years Honours for his services to music.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 7, 2020 22:03
British rapper Wiley (photo credit: LOOKWHOITIS/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
British rapper Wiley
(photo credit: LOOKWHOITIS/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) awarded to British rapper Wiley is under review by the United Kingdom's Cabinet Office after he made a slew of antisemitic comments garnering global blacklash, The Jewish Chronicle reported
The Honours Forfeiture Committee, the officials in charge of the review, said they're considering rescinding his award "for a variety of reasons" which include “being found guilty of a criminal offence” and “behavior that is deemed to bring the honors system into disrepute," according to the Chronicle.
Wiley was appointed an MBE the 2018 New Years Honours for his services to music, the Chronicle reported. 
In a Sky News interview, Wiley said that the MBE has never really been in his possession. According to a spokesperson for Wiley's  former manager John Woolfe, who is Jewish and stepped down after the initial incident, the MBE is in Woolfe's possession waiting for Wiley to collect it. 
In the Sky News interview, Wiley added: “Now who’s the MBE for, really? Don’t think I was sitting there like ‘Where’s my MBE? Where’s my OBE? I need my knighthood. Where’s my Richard Branson? No.”
Wiley's Twitter account was permanently suspended in late July, his Facebook and Instagram accounts removed just a day before, and later The Jerusalem Post identified earlier this week that his YouTube channel been taken down, all in consequent response to a long string of antisemetic comments he made on his Twitter account.
However, Twitter's immediate reaction to the incident wasn't to permanently suspend Wiley's account, but rather to delete only some of the comments, leading to a 48-hour walk out of prominent Twitter users. The walkout campaign was dubbed #NoSafeSpaceForJewHate, and was in response to Twitter removing a partial number of the comments. 
After Twitter removed Wiley's account, the social media website released a statement stating it was sorry it “did not move faster” and was “continuing to assess the situation internally."
In some of Wiley's tweets, the rapper claims that Jews control "the Law," and that Israel is not a Jewish country, "Listen to me Jewish community Israel is not your country I'm sorry."
 
He later doubled down on the comments, stating, after being confronted: "Anti Semetic? What's it called the way you rip us off in business then? What's that called when you tell us there is 1 rule for us and another rule for you lot? What's that called?" He added "Anti Semetic? Are u stupid? Do you know what these people do to the world?"


Tags United Kingdom rapper Wiley
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Gamzu intends to open Israel's skies, but so much more needs to be done By JPOST EDITORIAL
With Hezbollah in charge, the destruction of Beirut was matter of time By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum Offering to help Lebanon doesn’t mean hailing its flag By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Who will replace Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister? By EHUD OLMERT
Yohanan Plesner Amid protests, Israel needs a full-time police commissioner By YOHANAN PLESNER

Most Read

1 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
2 Tens of thousands protest in Jerusalem, across Israel
Protesters rally in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residency, calling for his resignation.
3 Hebrew U. archaeologist says he found 'face of God'
A clay head dated to the 10th century BC, found at Khirbet Qeiyafa
4 Israel strikes Syria in response to attempted terrorist attack
Attack in Syria on August 25, 2019.
5 Speculation and fear after massive explosion in Beirut
Smoke rises after an explosion was heard in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by