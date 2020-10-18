Brussels Times uses photo of haredi Jew for coronavirus worldwide article

The Brussels Times, an English language Brussels-based publication, shared an article on Sunday night reporting on the number of coronavirus cases worldwide with the article photo showing an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man with a medical mask standing at the Western Wall. The choice of photograph received a large wave of negative responses online, some suggesting it to be "uncomfortable" and others accusing the publication of antisemitism.Israel's Ambassador to Belgium Emmanuel Nahshon tweeted in response, "why did you put a picture of an Orthodox Jew as illustration of your report on worldwide #Covid19 deaths ? It’s unnecessary and unpleasant. Please take it off . Thank you ."
The photo comes as conflict in both New York and Israel was sparked surrounding haredi gatherings in large quantities despite coronavirus regulations. In Israel, coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu warned against these gatherings.In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned the haredi communities in the state repeatedly against large gatherings. He criticized the ultra-Orthodox community specifically, sparking outrage that he did not address broader groups that were also gathering in large numbers. The Brussels Times did not respond to The Jerusalem Post's request for comment.
Coronavirus: Global death toll tops 1.1 million. @BrusselsTimes - why did you put a picture of an Orthodox Jew as illustration of your report on worldwide #Covid19 deaths ? It’s unnecessary and unpleasant. Please take it off . Thank you . https://t.co/QanfLjWbfc— Emmanuel Nahshon (@EmmanuelNahshon) October 18, 2020
