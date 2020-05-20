Calls for 'Quds Day' ban after speakers label Zionism as 'satanic'

B’nai Brith Canada CEO Michael Mostyn added in response to the event that “The hateful, antisemitic content of this event demonstrates exactly why it should never again be allowed on Toronto’s streets. Even after the COVID-19 restrictions pass, we expect the City of Toronto to follow the lead of world cities like Berlin in permanently banning physical al-Quds marches.”

Some of the content highlighted as antisemitic, B'nai Brith Canada noted, included the playing of a video entitled “The Palestine Pandemic” that described Zionism as a “Satanic endeavor," while also claiming that Zionism is connected to “the military-industrial complex, elite-run societies, corporatocracies” and “the 1% who rule this planet.”

The video also concluded with the sentence “Free Palestine, free Jerusalem, free the world,” an apparent reference to "liberating" the region of Israeli Jews and an antisemitic canard which suggests that that Jews "control the world."

Other speakers alleged that Israel was an “ally” of the coronavirus, and that its “a cancer that has been growing, a cancer that has been spreading.”

Paul Larudee, an Iranian-American political activist, also proclaimed that people should "make Zionist citizens of so-called Israel unwelcome anywhere in the world.”