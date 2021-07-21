Fighting antisemitism with booze in Tel Aviv

On Friday, Zionists on Campus will host a fundraiser party in Tel Aviv to combat antisemitism.
The event will take place on the rooftop of the Hive on Rothschild Boulevard. It will include a live DJ, a performance from Jewish rapper "Westsidegravy" and a silent auction with donations from local businesses.
Proceeds from the event will go to Zionists on Campus, a non-profit organization working to combat antisemitism and BDS on college campuses in the US.The event aims to combat the reported rise of antisemitism on campuses. According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), antisemitic incidents in the US more than doubled during the May 2021 military conflict between Israel and Hamas compared to May 2020, in addition to the reported rise seen since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Campuses around the US have seen antisemitic incidents as a result.In response to rising antisemitism, earlier this month, activists gathered in DC to protest the rise of antisemitism in the country in the "No Fear - A rally in solidarity with the Jewish people" that was supported by dozens of Jewish organizations.
Tickets for the event in Tel Aviv are available at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/zionistsoncampus/545201